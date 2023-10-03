Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been videoed crying following the death of his wife Theresa Kufuor

Kufour is seen in a trending video wiping away tears as he engages with sympathisers mourning with him

Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87 in her home at Peduase

Former President John Kufuor could not hold back tears as he met with sympathisers following the death of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

In a video posted online, Kufuor stopped and shook his head, crying and wiping away his tears.

Kufuor breaks into tears while talking about his wife

Source: Getty Images

At his side was his brother, Addo Kufuor, who held the former president’s arm to comfort him.

Theresa Kufuor passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the death of the former first lady saddened him. The president described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who always supported her husband.

Akufo-Addo reportedly visited the Kufuor residence at Peduase after the former first lady’s passing.

Akufo-Addo has since ordered that flags in the country to fly at half-mast following the death.

The New Patriotic Party also directed that all flags in its offices fly at half-mast.

