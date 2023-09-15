A video of the sister of Afia Ahenkan speaking about the tragic incident has left many people sad

Lawrencia revealed that her late sister took very good care of the prime suspect and hence was surprised by what he did

She appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure that her sister gets justice

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The elder sister of Afia Ahenkan, the businesswoman who was allegedly killed by her househelp has broken her silence.

Speaking in an interview with Oheneba Media on YouTube, Lawrencia Kontoh, who was fighting back tears, said the death of her younger sister under such gruesome circumstances has left the family distraught.

Sister of Afia Ahenkwah breaks her silence Photo credit:@anitashbeautyparlour/TikTok @Ohenemedia/YouTube

Source: UGC

She expressed shock as to why the prime suspect, John Alister, would do what he had been accused of, adding that it was not as if he was being mistreated or starved.

In a bid to buttress her point, Lawrencia, who was at the residence of her late sister, showed the decent guardhouse where John Alister slept.

Apart from the sizeable bed and the mini air conditioner, the spacious guard house also had a bathroom and a toilet.

"I never saw the young man, but anytime I called her, I could hear that she was asking him to do something, it was like they were working".

"I am really surprised that he did this to my sister, and from the way I know her, she is not the type that will treat him badly or make you go hungry, so what he has done pains me.

Clad in a black mourning dress, Lawrencia said her last encounter with her sister was on Sunday, September 10, a day before she was tragically killed.

She appealed to the authorities to ensure that her sister gets justice.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3,000 views and 13 comments.

Ghanaians console the family

Netizens who reacted to the video consoled the family on their loss.

@ritaboamah4686 stated:

Please contact the agency and let the law face them, the government should close down the agency

@AbenaArthur-lx4uo added:

This is why security cameras are very important. When you get money to build a house, plz put your safety first.

Prime suspect arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the househelp who allegedly killed his madam, Afia Ahenkan has finally been arrested.

The young man, known as John Alister, in a viral video, was seen kneeling with his hands in cuffs. He was heard making some confessions as those around threatened him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh