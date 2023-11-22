The government has waived pre-arrival visa requirements for travellers to Ghana ahead of the Christmas season

The government of Ghana has waived the requirement for pre-arrival visa acquisition for travellers to Ghana ahead of the Christmas season.

This means that passengers will instead receive their visas upon arrival in Ghana.

The policy is to support Ghana's beyond the return drive. Source: Getty Images

Effective from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, the arrangement is part of the government’s Beyond the Return agenda.

This was communicated to all airlines operating in the country by the Ministry of Transport following consultations within the government.

Visa waiver for South Africa

The governments of Ghana and South Africa have signed a visa waiver agreement for their passport holders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the waiver agreement will take effect from November 1, 2023.

The agreement will allow Ghanaians to stay in South Africa for up to 90 days without a visa.

Visa applications online

The South African government has allowed Ghanaians to apply for its visas online.

South African High Commission said Ghanaians could visit the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa

The High Commission said requirements such as passport details, a letter of invitation, proof of accommodation and a bank statement are still in force and will be verified upon arrival.

UK to increase immigration fees

The UK has increased immigration and nationality fees.

YEN.com.gh reported that there will be an up to 35% increase in the cost of UK visas for Ghanaians and other prospective immigrants.

Ghanaians applying for student visas outside the UK will pay £127 more after the increase to £490.

