The US Department of State will open registration for the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery on October 2, 2024

The visa lottery programme will provide up to 55,000 green cards through a random selection process

The lottery is targeted at those people born in countries with historically low immigration rates to the US

The US will open registration for the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery on October 2, 2024, at 4 pm.

Ghanaians interested in applying have until 4 pm on November 5, 2024, to register.

The registration for the US visa lottery opens on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 4 pm.

The programme will provide up to 55,000 green cards through a random computer selection process.

The results from the US visa lottery will be released in May 2025, and those selected will be eligible to start applying for green cards beginning October 1, 2025. The Diversity Visa selections for 2025 were released on May 6.

To participate, people must submit an online form and a digital photo through the official DV lottery website.

Eligibility criteria for US visa lottery

The US visa lottery is open to individuals born in countries with historically low immigration rates to the US.

People born in Nigeria are among the persons not eligible to participate in the lottery.

Those unable to register due to their country of birth may still qualify through a spouse or parent's country of birth.

Additionally, all applicants must possess at least a high school education or two years of qualifying work experience within the last five years.

The joy of winning the US visa lottery

