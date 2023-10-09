Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has called out Nana Akufo-Addo's administration for the worsening impunity in the NPP

The former minister chronicled all the rot in the current government in an open letter triggered by an attack on a radio station by NPP supporters

He stated that the impunity under the current administration has arisen partly because of a special blend of family, friends and concubines calling the shots

Renowned physician and politician, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has chronicled what he believes to be all the rot under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration that could cost the NPP dearly in future elections.

In an open letter that was triggered by the recent storming of UTV studies by persons believed to be NPP supporters, the former minister of Environment, Science, Tech and Innovation said the current leadership of both party and government have lost control.

Police have said 16 people have been arrested for attempting to disrupt a late evening programme at the Accra-based TV station on October 7, 2023.

Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng (R) thinks the current NPP and government leadership have lost control.

In his view, the impunity under the current Akufo-Addo administration has arisen partly because of a special "blend of family, friends and concubines" who are calling the shots about important national and party issues.

"The party won the elections and formed the present government with the fight against corruption as a major campaign pledge. Now, some people in the party and government appear to have become so rich that they don’t remember where we were eight years ago and are spending billions of Cedis to bribe the electorate to vote for a preferred candidate in internal party elections. NPP, HOW DID WE GET HERE?," he quizzed in the write-up that was published on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The respected heart surgeon also expressed concern that the "NPP establishment" was promoting a presidential candidate who is the "most vulnerable" with "more baggage" than other aspirants.

"It is like shopping for a problem when they already have an answer," he was blunt.

