The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the abuse of Citi FM journalist Akosua Otchere by its supporters at the party’s regional office in South La.

The party said the incident on Friday, October 13, during the vetting for Odododiodio primaries was regrettable.

According to Citi FM, Otchere was attacked by some NDC supporters, who twisted her arm and snatched her phone from her.

The Ministry of Information also condemned the attack and urged Citi FM to report the incident to the police.

In a statement, the Ministry said Journalists or Media houses must not be subjected to harassment, intimidation, or attack simply for doing their work.

The vetting of National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirants for Odododiodio was disrupted by violence on Friday, October 13, 2023.

According to reports, the chaos broke out because some angry NDC supporters accused the vetting committee of being unfair and pelted them with stones.

Peace Council warns NDC against election violence

In a previous YEN.com.gh report, the immediate ex-chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Emmanuel Asante, warned the NDC it won’t be allowed to jeopardise the country's peace amid the political tensions.

The party, he said, must stop inciting supporters onto the streets and follow the laid down legal channels to resolve electoral disputes.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye arrested

YEN.com.gh reported in 2020 that a court in Accra charged five members of the NDC with conspiracy to murder the death of two people in the Odododiodio constituency during electoral violence.

Vanderpuye was also arrested briefly over the incident in the constituency and released.

