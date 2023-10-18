Yunus Musah, a US international with Ghanaian parents, played a key role in his team's 4-0 victory over Ghana during an international friendly in Tennessee

His background is a fascinating tale, born in New York City when his Ghanaian mother was on vacation in the United States and met his US-based father

Musah, who has represented the USA and played in the 2022 World Cup, reflects on his unique identity and the significance of his Ghanaian roots in his pre-match interview

Yunus Musah, a US international, contributed to his team's 4-0 victory over Ghana in Tuesday's international friendly in Tennessee.

Born in New York City to Ghanaian parents, Musah's story began when his mother was on vacation in the United States and met his US-based Ghanaian father.

Although he later moved to Italy, where he began his football journey, Musah's journey took him to London at the age of nine, and he joined Arsenal's Academy in 2012.

Yunus Musah, the US player with Ghanaian parents Photo credit: yunus.musah8

Source: Instagram

His diverse heritage provided Musah with eligibility to play for various national teams, including the USA, Ghana, England, and Italy.

Yunus Musah tells how he felt to play against his home country Ghana

However, he made the choice to represent the United States and has since earned 30 international caps, including four appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In a pre-match interview, Musah expressed the significance of his background, stating,

"The match is really special because a lot of people from the Ghanaian community will be watching the game knowing I was eligible to play for Ghana and I have roots from there, so it's a special game."

This captivating narrative of identity and choice has captured the attention of fans and observers alike.

Fetish priest's dramatic appearance fails to secure victory for Black Stars in 4-0 defeat

Meanwhile, in a peculiar turn of events, a man dressed as a fetish priest made a confident entrance to the Black Stars' game, promising to help them win with his mystical powers.

After the team ended up losing 4-0, a video captured the man and his entourage walking with his face covered in powder while chanting war-like sounds.

Ghanaians couldn't resist poking fun at his powers in the comments as the goals kept pouring in, revealing that his mystical efforts were far from successful.

Gideon Mensah faces severe criticism for performance in Ghana vs. USA friendly match

In another story, Gideon Mensah found himself at the center of severe criticism following his performance in Ghana's friendly match against the US on October 18, 2023.

The Ghanaian left-back struggled to contain the US attackers, resulting in a 4-0 defeat for the Black Stars.

Many Ghanaians expressed their dissatisfaction with the team's overall performance, with a particular focus on Mensah's struggles during the match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh