A 19-year-old University of Ghana law student, Nana Obeng Owusu Junior, died under mysterious circumstances within two minutes of receiving an unprescribed injection at Ewim Polyclinic in Cape Coast

The student, suffering from an asthma attack, was taken for nebulizer treatment but was injected without proper assessment, leading to his abrupt demise

The incident has raised concerns, with the deceased's mother demanding a thorough investigation and accountability from the clinic

A tragic incident unfolded at the Ewim Polyclinic in the Cape Coast Metropolis as a 19-year-old law student of the University of Ghana, Nana Obeng Owusu Junior, died mysteriously within two minutes of receiving an unidentified injection.

The deceased allegedly passed away instantly after a nurse identified as Michael administered the injection at approximately 19:00 hours on a fateful Monday.

The circumstances surrounding this mysterious death have raised concerns, prompting a call for a thorough investigation by the Ghana Health Service and the security agencies to uncover the cause of the tragic incident and ensure justice for the bereaved family.

A collage of a photo of Nana Obeng Owusu and the Ewim Polyclinic Photo credit: GNA and @ewimpolyclinic(Twitter)

Source: UGC

Nelly Mills, the mother of the deceased, recounted the distressing events that transpired at the clinic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to her, she took her son, who suffered from asthma to the facility for a nebulizer treatment, but the situation took a tragic turn.

Mrs Mills explained that Michael, the nurse on duty, injected her son with an unknown substance without checking his vitals.

Within two minutes, Nana Obeng Owusu Junior fell asleep and subsequently passed away.

The grieving mother also expressed shock and concern over the Ewim Polyclinic's handling of the situation, alleging that they quickly arranged for a hearse and took the body to the University of Cape Coast morgue. She added that they embalmed her son's body without her consent.

The family is determined to pursue a thorough investigation into this tragic incident, seeking answers and justice for their loss.

The Ewim Polyclinic, on the other hand, declined to comment on the allegations, when the Ghana News Agency contacted them.

Aunt Reveals NSMQ Star Was Poisoned By His Friends

Earlier, Celestina Lutterodt, the aunt of the late James Lutterodt, publicly claimed that he was poisoned by friends through his drink while at school.

In an interview with Ghana News TV, she revealed that James disclosed this information to the family before his passing.

The family, Christians, opted not to pursue spiritual consultation, trusting the matter to God.

L400 student of University of Education allegedly takes her own life

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a level 400 student of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) has allegedly ended her own life under bizarre circumstances.

Rita Anane was allegedly found hanging by her neck with a rope when her coursemates entered her room to check on her.

Rita's family says the story does not add up and is asking the police to investigate and give them justice for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh