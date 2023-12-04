Deborah Seyram Adablah, the lady at the centre of the First Atlantic Bank sidechick saga, is still trending online

In one of her latest videos, Adablah showed herself without a wig or makeup to underscore the point that she is naturally beautiful

However, the video has sparked massive criticism from social media users who were not impressed by her looks

The beleaguered side chick, Deborah Adablah, is facing massive criticism on social media after losing her court case.

Some social media users believe Adablah suffering the consequences of her actions as life takes an uncompromising turn for her.

Adablah, in a suit filed on January 23, 2023, alleged that Nimako, a former Chief Finance Officer at First Atlantic Bank" made numerous promises to her.

Deborah Adablah has come under criticism after her court case Photo source: @yesghanaonline

The promises included buying her a car, covering her accommodation for three years, providing a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marrying her after divorcing his wife and offering a lump sum to start a business.

Later, Nimako filed an application urging the court to dismiss the case against him which the court agreed with.

Following her loss in court, Adablah has taken to online platforms to vent about issues that seem inconsequential to many.

She has not hesitated to launch insults at her critics, dismissing them as "lowlife" and more in a bid to defend herself.

Despite her efforts, social media users are unrelenting in their criticism. Many assert that Adablah has undergone a drastic transformation since losing her legal battle against her sugar daddy and benefactor.

In a recent video, Adablah showcased her natural hair, revealing what appears to be an unusual hairline indicative of alopecia or baldness.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Deborah Adablah's latest video

The stark contrast between her previous status as a hot slay queen and her current portrayal as a hustler has left fans alarmed and questioning the choices that led to such a transformation.

While some sympathize with her situation, many argue that Adablah is reaping the consequences of her own actions. The online scrutiny continues unabated as social media users dissect and discuss the aftermath of her court defeat.

tycoonocrat said:

Wey beauty she dey talk about?

i_am_amy100 said:

The sad thing is.... she will not get any rich man to date again bcos they don't need this drama.... that is Making her bleed inside

ohenewaahumanrightsadvocacy23 said:

You must always turn your pains into purpose. To vent out on people who didn't cut you will give you more pain. Use that energy and recreate a better you. Instead of venting out, read on

Deborah Adablah leaves court on foot after losing sidechick case

Meanwhile, Deborah Adablah was spotted looking sad and alone as she left the premises on foot after losing the case.

The video of Adablah's lonely walk out of the court compound sparked many reactions among social media users/

