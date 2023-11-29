Deborah Seyram Adablah has lost her infamous 'sidechick' case against former First Atlantic Bank CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako

Folllowing the court's ruling, Adablah was spotted looking sad and alone as she left the premises on foot

The video of Adablah's lonely walk out of the court compound has sparked many reactions among social media users

A video capturing the aftermath of Deborah Seyram Adablah's defeat in court against her former 'sugar daddy', Ernest Kwesi Nimako, has surfaced online.

Adablah, in a suit filed on January 23, 2023, alleged that Nimako, a former Chief Finance Officer at First Atlantic Bank" made numerous promises to her.

The promises included buying her a car, covering her accommodation for three years, providing a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marrying her after divorcing his wife and offering a lump sum to start a business.

Later, Nimako filed an application urging the court to dismiss the case against him which the court agreed with.

Deborah Adablah looks dejected after ruling

After the court's decision, Seyram Adablah looked sad and dejected. In a video, Adablah is seen hastily exiting the courtroom, attempting to evade the media seeking her unfiltered reaction.

Clearly disheartened and humiliated, she walked quickly as she desperately searched for her lawyer.

Ghanaians react to Adablah's video

The video has gained widespread attention on social media, with users ridiculing her for what they described as a karma moment.

Woman calls out Deborah Adablah over lawsuit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that an elderly woman expressed dismay over the scandal between Adablah and Nimako.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady said the actions of the lady would negatively affect innocent side chicks.

She said that Deborah Adablah should have softened her stance when the man told her it was over between them.

