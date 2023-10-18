YouTuber Ama Governor has been denied a call to the Bar ahead of the upcoming ceremony on October 20, 2023

A General Legal Council letter said she will have to reapply to be called to the Bar in 2024 after her application was denied

Ama Governor was previously denied a call to the Bar in November 2022 after a controversial anonymous petition

YouTuber Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio has been denied a call to the Bar again just days before the enrolment ceremony on October 20, 2023.

Governor-Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, was expected to be called to the bar this year after being denied in 2022.

Ama Governor is known in real life as Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio. Source: Twitter/@Ama_governor

But a General Legal Council letter circulating online indicates that she must reapply for a possible call to the Bar in 2024.

The letter, dated October 18, 2023, said her behaviour in public warranted the rejection of her application.

Ama Governor was notably critical of the government during Occupy Julorbi Protests and vocal about her queer sexual orientation.

Ama Governor complains of discrimination

Ama Governor was first denied a call to the Bar of alleged conduct unbecoming of a potential lawyer.

The YouTuber has long maintained that she was treated unfairly by being denied a call to the Bar.

YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor, for example, complained earlier that she was not informed of why she was denied a call to the Bar.

There were concerns that Ama Governor was being discriminated against because she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The YouTuber maintains that this is not a basis for her to be denied a call to the Bar.

Controversial petition against Ama Governor

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ama Governor was denied a call to the Bar after a petition accusing her of bad conduct.

The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Ama Governor says cannot be traced.

Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos showed his phone number on the petition.

