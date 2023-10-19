Actress Lydia Forson shared a touching message to YouTuber Ama Governor after she was declined from being called to the bar for the second time

In her message, the multiple award-winning actress told the YouTuber that everything will be fine

Many people shared diverse opinions on Lydia Forson's statement

Actress Lydia Forson has thrown her unending support to YouTuber Ama Governor after she was declined a second time from being called to the bar.

Lydia Forson (left) and Ama Governor (right) in photos.

Lydia Forson motivates Ama Governor

In a heartfelt message on X, formerly Twitter, Lydia Forson shared some words of encouragement with Ama Governor. She assured her that she would be fine eventually. The multiple-award-winning actress wrote:

"Ama Governor will be fine, she may suffer a lot of pain, hurt and frustration, but eventually she will be fine. History never remembers the silent, but those who challenged the system and made their voices heard."

Addressing those who were trolling Ama Governor about the LGBTQ+ remarks she made in the Occupy Julorbi House protest and that being the alleged basis of her not being called to the bar, Lydia Forson said:

"You and your trolling on the other hand, will be forgotten."

Below is a statement Lydia Forson shared about Ama Governor being declined for the second time from being called to the bar.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Lydia Forson's statements concerning Ama Governor's case

There were diverse opinions on Lydia Forson's statement concerning Ama Governor's case.

Below are some of the views from Ghanaians:

@ofoe_jnr said:

To be honest, Ama Governor just needs to leave Ghana!

@francisgh_2980 said:

Since the lady's being persecuted due to her sexuality, why can't she explore the option of asylum in the US, UK, Australia etc.

@OforiSteven5 said:

Miss Forson, it’s sad, but, let's face the real fact. Every institution has its rules and regulations governing it. She repeating herself at the demo did her more harm, nevertheless, you can help her travel out of the country to achieve her dream work if you can.

@abzlawgh said:

She will be just fine. Her persecutors will have their day of accountability, AND super soon.

@GhanaBaafuor said:

Unfortunately, her choice of profession has its own code of conduct in the constitution of the country. We should not argue from a point of emotional sentiment but rather go back to the governing book of the land, which is the constitution, and there lies all the answers to her case.

Viral video of Ama Governor speaking in the Occupy Julorbi House protest.

Ama Governor's call to bar denied

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ama Governor has been denied a call to the Bar ahead of the upcoming ceremony on October 20, 2023.

The General Legal Council (GLC) in a letter, said she would have to reapply to be called to the Bar in 2024 after her application was denied a second time.

She was previously denied a call to the Bar in November 2022 after a controversial anonymous petition.

