Primetime Limited, the organisers of the National Science & Math Quiz (NSMQ), have announced a rescheduled date for the 2023 NSMQ Grand Finale.

The change in schedule is intended to pay tribute to the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei III.

Originally, the grand finale was planned for October 24, 2023. However, Primetime has issued a statement revealing that the new date for this highly anticipated event is Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and it will take place at the National Theatre in Accra.

NSMQ 2023 Grand Finale poster and the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei III. Source: Facebook/@NSMQGhana

Source: Facebook

Opoku Ware School, PRESEC Legon, and Achimota School are scheduled to meet in the Grand Finale after beating their fiercest rivals to emerge winners in semi-final match-ups held on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The statement from the NSMQ organisers reads:

"Primetime Limited announces that with tradition, and in memory of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the Grand Finale of the National Science & Math Quiz, scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, 2023, has been postponed. The new date for the Grand Finale is Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at the National Theatre, Accra."

Primetime also extended its condolences to the Ga Mantse, His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the entire Ga state during this period of mourning.

The statement concluded:

"May the soul of our beloved Queen Mother forever rest in peace."

In the ongoing competition, Achimota School and Opoku Ware Senior High School were the first and second schools to qualify for the grand finale.

PRESEC Legon, Mfantsipim Senior High School, and Keta Senior High and Technical School are currently competing for the final spot in the 2023 NSMQ edition.

Achimota School's NSMQ team flown to Accra by old student

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Achimota School National Science and Maths Quiz team was flown to Accra for the final of the competition by one of its old boys.

Captain Ivan Nartey, the Head of Flight Operations at Africa World Airlines, flew the school's contestants.

Photos showed the contestants in the cockpit of the plane with Captain Nartey ahead of the flight from Kumasi to Accra.

PRESEC's NSMQ team flown to Accra for Grand Finale on flight piloted by old boys

Also, the PRESEC Legon team was flown to Accra for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz final on a flight piloted by old boys of the school.

The pilot was Michael Larbi of the 2003 year group, and his co-pilot was Samuel Appiah of the 2007 year group.

PRESEC advanced to the grand finale after a win over Mfantsipim School and Keta SHTS.

Dumelo throws shade at Ɔdadeɛ pilots who flew PRESEC team to Accra for final

In other news, John Dumelo has thrown shade at the PRESEC old boy pilots who flew their school's contestants to the National Science and Maths Quiz final.

Dumelo joked that the PRESEC old boys who became pilots were probably trained by pilots from his alma mater Achimota School.

PRESEC and Achimota School are two of the three finalists in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Source: YEN.com.gh