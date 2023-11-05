The funeral of the late lawyer Anthony Akoto Ampaw has been scheduled for December 15 to 17, 2023

Ampaw’s family announced the funeral plans at the one-week celebration held on Sunday, November 6, 2023

Ampaw died on October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a prolonged illness

His family announced the plans at the one-week celebration held on Sunday, November 6, 2023, at his North Kaneshie residence in Accra.

Akoto Ampaw was a respected lawyer.

Source: Facebook

The one-week celebration was graced by members of the New Patriotic Party and other dignitaries.

Ampaw was a human rights activist. Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

He was a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

