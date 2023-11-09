A man is believed to have taken his life after his body was found in his home in the New Juaben North municipality

The deceased, Yaw Christopher, was discovered in the morning hanging in his room on November 8, 2023.

The Effiduase District Police Command is investigating the death, though a note was found at the scene of the death

A man believed to be in his early 30s was found dead after allegedly taking his own life in Dabiasem, a suburb of the New Juaben North municipality in the Eastern region.

The deceased, Yaw Christopher, was discovered hanging in his room on the morning of November 8, 2023.

The man was found dead in his apartment. Source: UGC/@GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

Christopher's death reportedly surprised those who knew him because he had not shown any outward signs of depression.

A note was found at the scene urging the sale of his property to help his mother.

His body was taken to the St. Joseph's Mortuary in Effiduase for subsequent examination and post-mortem procedures.

The Effiduase District Police Command is investigating the death.

Source: YEN.com.gh