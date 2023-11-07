Kennedy Agyapong has returned to work on his numerous businesses after losing to Bawumia in the NPP flagbearer race

A video of his huge cold store at the Tema Harbour, which is almost complete, has been making rounds on TikTok

Agyapong has already said that his defeat will not bring him down and that he lives to fight another day

Kennedy Agyapong has resumed work on his groundbreaking project, Africa's biggest cold store, at the Tema Harbour in the Greater Accra Region.

The cold store, which is almost complete, sits on a land mass that is slightly bigger than the football pitch of the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium — over two acres of land.

The 6,000-tonne capacity cold store has been described as the largest of its kind in all of Africa.

A TikTok video posted by @boahenaugustus, a pro-Agyapong campaigner, captures the voice of a lady giving important updates about the extent of the project.

Kennedy Agyapong put up an impressive performance in the just-ended NPP presidential primary by obtaining 37.4% of valid votes.

The Assin Central MP for the governing NPP previously talked about the project when he highlighted some of his business during his campaign tour.

He said while he was busy embarking on businesses that would benefit the government and the state, some of his political opponents were drawing salaries from the government.

He emphasised that he has been instrumental in employing thousands of Ghanaians through his various businesses.

Though he did not explicitly mention names, it's apparent that he was drawing a comparison with individuals like Dr Bawumia, particularly when he asserted his prowess as a strategist in contrast to the vice president, who leads the Economic Management team.

During one of his campaign stops, he proudly declared:

"With my Steel Plant, I am employing thousands of workers in this country, and the next few months, I will have the largest Cold Store in the whole of Africa. As for you, the government pays your bills, including your household staff and security, and you reside in government-owned bungalows."

Kennedy Agyapong went on to highlight the fact that he pays the salaries of 7,158 workers every month in the country.

He then posed the question: "Between the two of us, who is the strategist?"

In addition to discussing his business successes, Kennedy Agyapong expressed his concerns about the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

He stressed that the vice president cannot claim to be a strategist when, during his tenure, the exchange rate has seen a significant decline, with the cedi going from GH¢4 to GH¢12 against the US Dollar.

He underlined the importance of maintaining a clean campaign and warned that he would respond to any allegations made against him.

Furthermore, he shared a personal financial anecdote, revealing that the value of his holdings saw a substantial decrease due to the cedi's depreciation, stating:

"In March 2022, I had 40 million dollars in cedi equivalent, but by August 2022, the value had plummeted to 16 million."

"I have a lot of options," says Ken Agyapong

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Agyapong spoke to his fan base in a viral video posted recently on Instagram.

In the video, the Assin North MP can be heard saying that he lives to fight another day.

He also urged his fan base and supporters not to be worried about him because he has a lot of options going forward.

