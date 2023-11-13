Gertrude Quashigah, National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, passed away on November 12, 2023

A prominent figure in hospitality and the Ghanaian food industry, she served as the CEO of Ambar Quality Foods Limited

Known for her contributions to the success of the School Feeding Programme, Madam Quashigah's untimely demise leaves a void in Ghana's culinary and educational sectors

The news of the passing of Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah, the National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, has left a profound void in the hearts of many.

This unfortunate event marks the end of a chapter for a woman who dedicated her life to making significant contributions to both the hospitality industry and the Ghanaian food sector.

Born on February 1, 1960, in Dzelukope, Keta, Volta Region, Quashigah's journey in the realm of food and hospitality began with her education at Keta Secondary Senior High School.

Driven by a passion for her chosen field, she went on to pursue advanced studies, equipping herself with the knowledge and skills that would later define her impactful career.

Notably, Gertrude Quashigah served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ambar Quality Foods Limited, a position where she played a crucial role in shaping the Ghanaian food industry.

Her leadership and vision contributed to the success and growth of the company, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of local cuisine.

Her influence extended beyond the corporate world as she took on the role of National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme. During her tenure, the program achieved remarkable success in its mission to provide widespread access to nutritious meals for children across the nation. Quashigah's dedication and commitment to this initiative showcased her unwavering belief in the power of education and nutrition to uplift the younger generation.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah was the wife of the late Major Courage E. K Quashigah (Rtd), a former Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor administration.

Together, they navigated the challenges and triumphs of public service, leaving a lasting impact on the political landscape of Ghana.

As news of her passing circulates, tributes pour in from various quarters, recognising her legacy of service, leadership, and advocacy for the well-being of Ghanaian children.

Her untimely demise is not only a loss to her family but also a loss to the nation, as she leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

School feeding caterers confirm receipt of payments

In August this year, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, disclosed that the government has settled a portion of school feeding arrears.

Caterers under the School Feeding Programme confirmed that they have started receiving payments for their services.

School Feeding Programme caterers went on strike in April 2023 to demand the payment of arrears owed to them by the government.

