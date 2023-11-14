The DCE of South Tongu, Seth Kwesi Agbi, revealed a shortage of funds as the reason for the delayed transportation of relief items for Akosombo dam spillage victims

Despite having available relief items, the South Tongu District Assembly has been unable to transport them to the victims due to a lack of financial resources for fuel and transportation

Seth Kwesi Agbi has since been facing criticism on social media for the delayed response, with users expressing disappointment

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu, Seth Kwesi Agbi, is facing criticism on social media.

This follows his revelation that there is a lack of funds to purchase fuel for the transportation of relief items for victims of the Akosombo dam spillage in the area.

In a video posted on X, he said because of his inability to purchase the fuel, the assembly has been compelled to hold onto the available items for the victims.

DCE of South Tongu, Seth Kwesi Agbi, and some victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage. Source: Twitter/@innocenttt_k

Source: Twitter

Heavy rains and the opening of spill gates of the Akosombo Dam caused heavy flooding in nearby communities that displaced hundreds of residents in the communities in the Volta Region. Many households have been living in makeshift shelters since September.

Not long ago, a distressed woman detailed how her three-bedroom home got flooded in Mepe in Ghana's Volta Region in the wake of the disaster. Awusife Kagbitor was one of the over 26,000 victims of the floods due to the Akosombo-Kpong dams spillage.

But despite having retained relief items intended for the victims over the past few weeks, Agbi explained during an interview with the media that all efforts to transport them had been unsuccessful due to the inability to raise funds for transportation.

“We have items at the assembly, but there is no money to hire a car for delivery. That’s the fact. We need money to fuel the car and send the items to the victims,” he stated.

He added:

“I have been calling the VRA and NADMO for relief items, but as of today, I have received only £20,000. We have spent that amount already, but the items are available. We need financial support to transport them.”

The DCE's admission has sparked social media outrage, with many users expressing their disappointment and questioning the priorities of the local authorities.

Critics argue that the response to a crisis should not be hindered by financial constraints, especially when it comes to delivering essential relief items to those affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

On social media, Ghanaians have been slamming him and expressing disappointment in state institutions:

@Inc_mesmerize commented:

"I'm tired of talking about this country."

Another user @unkle_duke said:

"This country is a joke oo. Received 20k and used it for what exactly? What are the priorities of the DCE as at the moment?"

@MaameAmaAdoma also added:

"Eei . This is so sad, no wonder the country isn’t going forward."

Volta River Authority claims GH¢9M spent so far on relief

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the VRA has quoted a whopping GH¢9 million as what has been spent so far on relief efforts for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster.

At a press conference on Monday, October 23, 2023, a top official of the VRA said initial estimates show that 36,000 people have been affected by the situation.

The VRA disclosed that Zoomlion has been contracted to provide sanitary services in the affected areas.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh