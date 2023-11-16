Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Theresa Kufuor, recalling their fateful meeting in 1961

He disclosed in the emotional tribute that they faced challenges, including a coup d'état in 1972, during which Theresa's strength and devotion were crucial in sustaining the family

He also said the late former First Lady continued to make significant contributions to society while she was alive

In a heartfelt tribute, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has reminisced about the serendipitous meeting with his late wife, Theresa Aba Kufuor, in 1961.

In the emotional tribute that has been published by many media outlets as the funeral of the late former First Lady gets under in Accra, Kufuor remarks that the chance meeting of Theresa marked the beginning of their remarkable journey together.

"My first impressions of my beautiful Aba were that of a soft-spoken and well-mannered lady; and within a year of bonding and courting, we both discovered that we very much enjoyed each other’s company," he writes in the tribute to his late wife.

The late Theresa Aba Kufuor and John Agyekum Kufuor. Source: Facebook/@myjoyonline

The former President revealed further that they also had the same cultural tastes in art, music and cinema and shared similar social preferences.

"Consequently, we decided to tie the knot; and this we did at Brompton Oratory in Knightsbridge, London, on 8 September 1962," he disclosed.

From their early days in London, through the joys of parenthood and shared cultural interests, the couple weathered challenges, including a coup d'état in 1972 that separated them for over a year.

Mrs Kufuor's strength and devotion sustained the family during this tumultuous period, and upon President Kufuor's release, she continued her contributions to society as a nurse and community leader.

He revealed further that his late wife played a key role in shaping social interventions during his term as President of Ghana, contributing to education, healthcare, and community development.

Kufuor said her departure leaves an irreplaceable void, but expresses gratitude for the blessings and memories shared during their 62-year journey together.

"Fare thee well, Aba. Adieu, my dearest love!" Kufuor concluded the heartwarming tribute.

Theresa Kufuor passes on

Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87.

A state funeral is being held for the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor at the forecourt of the State House today, Thursday, November 16.

Foreign dignitaries like Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, are at the funeral to pay respects.

The final funeral rites will be performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18.

How Owusu Bempah's 2018 prophecy about the demise of a former First Lady failed

In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported shortly after the death of the former First Lady that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah's old prophecy about the demise of a former First Lady popped up.

Owusu Bempah remains one of the most controversial preachers in Ghana, partly due to his prophecies.

He had suggested that a former First Lady would pass away in 2019, triggering speculations that he was referring to Mrs Kufuor. However, that year no First Lady passed away.

