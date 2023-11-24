The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye, announced Ghana's plans to adopt 5G wireless data communication for mobile carriers

The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye, has announced plans for Ghana to adopt 5G wireless data communication for mobile carriers.

He disclosed that the required spectrum is available in Ghana.

Speaking at the 12th R.P. Baffour Memorial lectures at KNUST, Anokye underscored the need for policies on spectrum allocation to avoid concentration in the market.

A creative image depicting internet connectivity (L) and Joe Anokye.

Responding to a question about when Ghana would connect to 5G, he did not give a specific date. Instead, he stressed the importance of enhancing local internet services for widespread access, mentioning the need for Wi-Fi services and fibre optic connections.

5G internet connectivity is an upgrade of 4G and is significantly faster. Although Ghana is ranked among countries with the fastest internet speeds, the 5G will deliver up to 20 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) peak data rates and 100+ Megabits-per-second (Mbps) average data rates.

5G has more capacity than 4G and is designed to support a 100x increase in traffic capacity and network efficiency. 5G has lower latency than 4G.

Anokye also discussed NCA's efforts to license additional submarine cable providers to address internet traffic challenges.

Commending KNUST's technological evolution, he acknowledged the institution's resilience and collaborative spirit in advancing technology and overcoming past challenges.

In the era of disruptive technologies, Anokye underscored the critical role of educational institutions in adapting to changes and addressing challenges posed by technology's rapid evolution.

