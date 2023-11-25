The Attorney General has spoken against the credibility of Torentco Asset Management Limited as a lessee of Tema Oil Refinery

Godfred Dame said the company has no financial and technical capacity to undertake the proposed transaction

This follows the submission of a Due Diligence Report (DDR) for a reassessment of Torentco’s credibility by a worker union

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has questioned the credibility of the company trying to lease the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

His assessment comes after submitting a Due Diligence Report (DDR) for a reassessment of Torentco’s credibility by the General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union.

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame. Source: Getty Images

Dame said Torentco has no financial and technical capacity to undertake the proposed transaction.

The Ministry further indicated that the company lacked the licenses and documentation to undertake the proposed lease transaction.

Dame added that any deal would be contrary to the law.

His response was contained in a statement to the General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union.

The Special Prosecutor also recently directed the refinery to suspend its proposed partnership agreement with Torentco.

On Monday, November 20, the General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the lease agreement between the Tema Oil Refinery and Torentco Asset Management Limited.

Previous pressure to halt the deal

YEN.com.gh reported on calls for the government to halt the lease of the refinery.

For instance, the Chamber of Oil and Petroleum Consumers said Torentco Asset Management lacks refinery experience.

However, some workers at the refinery support the deal and have backed the government's moves.

Torentco was expected to refine up to 8 million barrels of oil annually and pay $1 million annually to the state as rent under the deal.

Source: YEN.com.gh