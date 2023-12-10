The Techiman home of the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, was gutted by fire

The former minister's daughter suffered some burn injuries from the December 9, 2023, fire

Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi was said to be attending a funeral at the time of the fire

Fire has gutted the home of the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The incident is reported to have left the former Kufuor administration minister's daughter with burn injuries.

The former minister was not home at the time of the fire. Source: UGC/GhanaWeb/Facebook/Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

MyNewsGh.com reported that she was the only person at home at the time of the incident.

The former minister was said to be attending a funeral at the time of the fire on December 9, 2023.

Preliminary investigations reveal that there was an explosion in one of the rooms.

The building was up in flames before the fire service could be alerted.

Kumasi central market hit by fire

Earlier, a raging fire gut parts of the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region, destroying shops and other property.

The fire caused significant damage to shops selling clothes, phones and other products.

The Ghana Fire Service has said no casualties have so far been recorded after it responded to the emergency.

Fire rocks Makola again

In October, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra.

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had saved over 2,000 shops from being destroyed.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Bawumia discloses government's plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced a project by the government to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world-class service.

The Vice President said the government plans to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh