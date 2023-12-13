The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has scrapped the award of a 2-bedroom house for the 2021 Best Fish Farmer

This revelation surfaced in the report presented by the Committee on Agric and Cocoa Affairs in Parliament

The sector minister said due to delays in the release of budgetary allocations, the award of a house has been scrapped

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has backtracked from giving the 2021 Best Fish Farmer a house as his award. The ministry attributed the decision to financial constraints.

This revelation surfaced in the report presented by the Committee on Agric and Cocoa Affairs during discussions on the 2024 budget estimates for the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

According to the report, the minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, informed the committee that the 2-bedroom house awarded to the 2021 Best Fish Farmer is still under construction.

She also said the award of a house has been scrapped due to delays in the release of budgetary allocations.

"Also, the Ministry has abandoned the decision of awarding the Best Fish Farmer with a house because of financial constraints," the report contained.

Explaining the delay in fulfilling the promise to the 2021 Best Fish Farmer on the floor of the House, the minister, Hawa Koomson, highlighted that an investigation into the winner's eligibility took about a year but has since been completed.

2023 Farmers Day Awards

A 57-year-old woman from the Agona West Municipality in the Central Region was adjudged the 2023 National Best Farmer.

She received an award of GH¢1 million sponsored by the Agriculture Development Bank.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia handed over the prizes to the top three best farmers.

The national Farmers' Day celebration was on the theme, "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience."

