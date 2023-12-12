Team Ghana, led by Mr Abel Ohene Acquaye and Mr Anis Haffar, excelled at STEAM Ahead 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, securing a record-breaking 35 medals, including 6 Golds and 4 Silvers

Two members were crowned overall world champions in VANDA Science, highlighting Ghana's commitment to STEAM education

Mr Acquaye expressed elation and determination for future success in an interview with YEN.com.gh

At STEAM Ahead 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, Team Ghana, led by Mr. Abel Ohene Acquaye and Mr. Anis Haffar, displayed exceptional intellectual prowess.

The 72-member delegation achieved remarkable success with a record-breaking 35 medals, including 6 Golds and 4 Silvers.

However, the pinnacle of achievement was reached when two team members were crowned overall world champions in VANDA Science within their year group categories—an accolade that resonates as a triumph for the entire nation.

Steam Ahead 2023, where Ghana won big Photo credit: Mr. Abel Ohene Acquaye via WhatsApp

Source: UGC

This triumph surpassed their previous year's success in Singapore, where Team Ghana secured 20 medals, which portrayed Ghana's commitment to excellence in STEAM education.

The global convergence of academic brilliance, STEAM Ahead, provided international exposure and potential career paths for students.

Under visionary leadership, Team Ghana's success is seen as breaking barriers, inspiring innovation, and leaving a legacy of brilliance, symbolizing a beacon of excellence on the global stage.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh after achieving the stupendous success, Mr Abel Ohene Acquaye said:

"In the pursuit of excellence, we've not only broken barriers but illuminated the limitless potential within the realms of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. I am elated at this progress and we are determined to do even better in coming years"

Source: YEN.com.gh