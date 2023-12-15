A 60-year-old pensioner has reportedly been killed and secretly buried by her son after a fight

The pensioner and her son were fighting over a GH¢500 debt at Nyamekrom in the Eastern Region

The son had been in police custody after his mother was declared missing for several weeks after the incident

A 60-year-old pensioner, Mercy Oforiwaa, has reportedly been killed and secretly buried by her son.

Her son, Gideon, and she were fighting over a GH¢ 500 debt at Nyamekrom in the Eastern Region.

The victim was a former employee of the Ghana Highway Authority. Source; UGC/GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

According to a news report by Angel TV, the retiree, a former employee of the Ghana Highway Authority, was killed after she refused to give him the money.

An altercation broke out between the victim and her son when she told him she would not be giving him the money, which led to Gideon hitting her head on a wall of their home.

Gideon had been in the custody of the police after his mother was declared missing for several weeks after the incident.

During court proceedings on December 14, 2023, he admitted to the court that he killed his mother and buried her secretly.

Gideon took the police to a community in Nyamekrom, where he buried his mother, and she was exhumed.

Source: YEN.com.gh