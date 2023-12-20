Shalimar Abbuissi, a spokesperson for The New Force political organisation, has been repatriated from Ghana

The state has repatriated Shalimar Abbuissi, a spokesperson for The New Force political organisation, after the Ghana Immigration Service revoked her permit.

The state made travel arrangements after the GIS gave Abbuissi 24 hours to leave the country when she was discharged from court on Tuesday.

She left Ghana on Tuesday at 10pm on a flight to Brussels, Belgium.

The Kaneshie District Court discharged the Belgian national on Tuesday after state prosecutors dropped the charge related to obtaining a student permit under false declaration.

She had pleaded guilty to the charges and was on bail of GH¢20,000.

Ghana Immigration Service said she indicated in her document that she was a student of the Ghana Christian University College but that appeared to be false.

Purported supporters of The New Force gathered at the court premises at some points in the case in solidarity with Abbuissi.

The group has gained attention for its advertising efforts through billboards and social media messages.

The court appearance marks a pivotal moment in the unfolding legal situation, and the accused spokesperson is set to navigate the legal process in the weeks ahead.

Shalimar Abbuisi parents speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abbiusi's mother, in an old video, asserted that the government kidnapped her daughter despite committing no wrongdoing.

In the video, her parents shed tears as they called for her release.

A statement issued by The New Force expressed deep concern about Abbiusi's arrest and detention.

