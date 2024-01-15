Islamic burial rites have been held for Mumuni Fuseini, the member of Samira Bawumia’s security team who died in a road crash

Eight other persons were involved in the road crash, which occurred on Saturday, January 13, 2024, in the Ashanti Region

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, were at the funeral to pay their final respects

A funeral service has been held for Mumuni Fuseini, the member of Samira Bawumia’s security detail who died in a road crash on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, were at the funeral.

Samira Bawumia’s bodyguard, Mumuni Fuseini (L). Source: Facebook/GHOne

Source: Facebook

Other notable figures from the New Patriotic Party, like Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare and Kwabena Agyapong, attended the funeral.

Mumuni Fuseini was part of the convoy accompanying Samira Bawumi to the Ashanti Region.

The road crash involved a collision of four vehicles, including a sprinter bus, and left eight persons injured.

Fuseini’s vehicle collided with the bus at Ohene-Nkwata near Nobewam in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, were observed in a solemn mood as they accompanied Fuseini's family.

Fuseni had been part of Samira Bawumia’s security detail for about five years.

Truck crashes into Christmas shoppers in Accra

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board area in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured.

The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure in the truck transporting sugar to the market on December 21, 2023.

The deceased, following the accident, was identified as a hawker, while the injured were shoppers.

Two Ghana league footballers die in road crash on Christmas Day

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that two Division Two Ghanaian football players were killed in a vehicular accident in Kadjebi, Oti Region.

They were reportedly knocked down by a speeding pickup while riding a motorbike on Christmas Day.

The accident happened between Kotonkwanta and Yadzo Junction in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh