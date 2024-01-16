Two persons have died in a mining pit at Ataase in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region

The male and female victims were working in the pit when it caved in on Sunday, January 15, 2024

There have been images from the site showing an excavator retrieving the dead bodies from the pit

Two persons have died after the illegal mining pit they were working in collapsed.

The accident occurred at Ataase in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

Several illegal miners have died in similar accidents. Source: Getty Images

The two were part of about 100 illegal miners working at that pit.

The two fatalities were believed to have been the only persons in the pit at the time of the collapse.

The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday, January 15, 2024.

Some pictures have shown an excavator retrieving the dead bodies from the pit before other miners carried the dead bodies away.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video trending captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

Forestry officers and miners clash

Two persons were killed after a clash between forestry officers and miners in the Ahafo Ano North municipality.

Two other persons were also wounded during the clash, which occurred at a mining site on November 12, 2023.

The forestry officers allegedly stormed the area, and two of the persons guarding the site were shot.

