Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong and Ngleshie-Amanfrom MP Sylvester Tetteh have buried the hatched after a clash in Parliament

Video from the sidelines of proceedings on February 13, 2024, showed the heated exchange between the two NPP MPs

Recent images from Parliament have shown the two NPP legislators in a conciliatory mood following the tensions

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and the MP for Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, appear to have resolved whatever issue that led to them clashing on the sidelines of Parliamentary proceedings.

The two were videoed alongside Deputy Majority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin, having a hearty conversation and laughing.

Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh shaking hands (L). Source: Ghana News Agency

Source: Twitter

Photos of the two reconciling were also shared by the Ghana News Agency.

This was in stark contrast to earlier images of the two New Patriotic Party MPs clashing on their side of Parliament.

There was a bust-up in Parliament between the two, which went viral after being captured on video.

The video showed Afenyo-Markin intervening by ushering Tetteh out of the chamber.

Graphic Online reported that the two clashed because Tetteh reportedly owes Agyapong some money.

Tetteh is no stranger to clashes with fellow party members following the NPP flagbearer campaign.

He was in the camp of Alan Kyerematen and clashed with a member of the Mahamudu Bawumia camp in Citi TV studios.

Tetteh was upset at suggestions from Bawumia's Spokesperson Gideon Boako that some NPP MPs may lose their seat for supporting Kyerematen.

Agyapong has also not shied away from confrontations with his own party members and fellow MPs in the past.

The firebrand legislator recently threatened to expose alleged corruption on the part of Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye.

18 NPP MPs not seeking reelection in 2024

Eighteen New Patriotic Party legislators will not be seeking reelection during the party’s upcoming primaries.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu are among the legislators bowing out.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant and Assin Central legislator Kennedy Agyapong is also bowing out.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh