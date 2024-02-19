Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has urged staff at the ministry to rally around the minister-designate, Dr Amin Adam

He said the minister-designate has been with the ministry through some of its trying times

He said because the country was at the IMF, it was important for staff to support the minister-designate to succeed and transform the economy

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has rallied support for his successor, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, as the new leader gears up to take up the mantle at the finance ministry.

Describing Dr Amin Adam as a smart, humble and inclusive leader, he urged staff at the ministry to give him their utmost support and ensure his success in the post.

Collage of Ofori-Atta and Dr Amin Adam Source: Ken Ofori-Atta(Facebook)/Dr Mohmammed Amin Adam(Facebook)

Source: Facebook

He noted that following the minister’s replacement of the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, Dr Amin Adam had been with the Ministry as they traversed some very difficult times.

“Let us all circle the wagons and ensure a blazing success for his stewardship,” he said.

He underscored the importance of collective effort to ensure that the Finance Minister-designate succeeds at the post and is able to successfully execute the IMF-ECF programme to promote economic growth and transformation.

He further thanked the staff of the Finance Ministry for their unwavering support during his term in office.

The former Finance Minister said he was honoured to have worked alongside them.

"I pray that you continue to be resolute, dedicated, unwavering and committed to the work of the Republic and care for the finances of the State.”

Ken Ofori-Atta made this solemn plea in a letter issued on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, following his ouster from office as part of a ministerial reshuffle conducted by the President.

Ken Ofori-Atta defends record in office

Meanwhile, the former Finance Minister has denied claims he mismanaged the economy during his time in office.

According to him, he had prudently managed the strategic resources allocated to him to bolster economic growth, enhance social welfare and facilitate infrastructural development.

The former finance minister stressed that his main objective in office was to protect the poor and promote private-sector productivity.

These, he said, manifested in the significant social intervention programmes that had come to characterise the Akufo-Addo-led government and had subsequently improved the quality of life of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo reshuffles cabinet

President Akufo-Addo conducted his first major ministerial reshuffle on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

YEN.com.gh reported that several prominent ministers in his government had either been axed or moved to other positions.

Most notable among the list of axed ministers include the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Meanwhile, former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was moved to the Ministry of Works and Housing, whereas former Greater Accra regional minister Henry Quartey was moved to the Ministry of Interior.

Source: YEN.com.gh