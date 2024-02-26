Kwame Pianim says Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal lacks clarity

Economist, Kwame Pianim says John Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal lacks clarity

He says there is no clear cut plan explaining how this policy proposal is going to be achieved and implemented sustainably

He has called for the policy to be well-thought through before any implementation should begin

Economist, Kwame Pianim, has joined critics of the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer’s 24-hour economy campaign proposal.

John Mahama has been touting ambitions to initiate a 24-hour economy if voted into power in the upcoming December general elections.

Collage of Kwame Pianim and John Mahama. Source: Asaaseradioonline.com/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The policy he says will be the cornerstone to ensuring sustainable jobs for the youth and improving Ghana’s production capacity.

However, Kwame Pianim says the proposal lacks clarity.

According to him, there is no clear cut plan explaining how this policy proposal is going to be achieved within the one-term presidency of John Mahama should he win.

“People are talking about 24-hour economy, I don't understand, what is it? We don’t even have electricity for one shift, where are we going to get electricity for three shifts?” he said.

He revealed that during the erstwhile Kufuor administration a similar idea was piloted, however, concerns about workers’ safety and lack of stable supply of electricity had caused the project to fail.

He has called for the policy to be well-thought through before any implementation should begin.

“When they started doing that the managers were refusing to go and supervise, they didn’t have electricity, they didn’t have the security to go around. So let’s think through everything carefully and say what can we do now,” he said.

Kwame Pianim expresses disappointment in Ofori-Atta’s new appointment

Earlier Kwame Pianim had expressed utter disappointment in the new role given to the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ken Ofori-Atta following his ousting from office as the Minister of Finance has been named as a presidential advisor and special envoy on international trade.

According to Kwame Pianim, the appointment is disappointing as it erodes any goodwill the ministerial reshuffle may have brought the government.

He has questioned the former minister’s ability to give sound advice considering his track record at the finance ministry.

Joe Jackson says 24-hour economy not feasible

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Economist Joe Jackson had said the 24-hour economy being bandied around the country will fail at implementation if the current business environment prevails.

According to him, the government should focus on providing incentives and creating a favourable environment to entice entrepreneurs to participate voluntarily in the 24-hour economy.

He highlighted the importance of comprehensive market research, consideration of economic factors, and competitive input pricing before implementing policies related to the proposed 24-hour economy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh