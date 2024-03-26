Shalimar Abbiusi has sued Ghana at the ECOWAS court for failing to uphold her human rights

This follows her deportation from Ghana after it was discovered she had allegedly falsified her documents for a residency permit

Shallie is seeking damages of $1million from Ghana

Former Spokesperson for the New Force Movement, Shallie Abbiusi, has dragged Ghana to court for allegedly infringing on her fundamental human rights during her stay in the country.

In her suit, filed at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice, she sought damages of $1 million.

The Belgian citizen, in her writ, outlined several instances of alleged human rights violations that she claims violate international conventions and agreements to which Ghana is a signatory.

According to Abbiusi, her rights to liberty, security, fair hearing, administrative justice, equality before the law, freedom from discrimination and freedom of movement were all violated during her stay in the country.

This follows her arrest and subsequent deportation from the country after it was discovered she did not have the appropriate paperwork to remain in Ghana.

GIS charges Abbiusi with falsification of documents

The Ghana Immigration Service initiated a suit against Shalimar Abbiusi on charges related to the alleged falsification of documents to obtain a Ghana residency permit.

According to the GIS, she had obtained a student permit by false declaration with the intent to evade the legal requirements necessary for residency in the country.

In the suit filed against her, the GIS alleges Abbiusi falsely claimed she was a student of the Ghana Christian University College and successfully acquired a student permit with the number 0088754.

Shalimar disputes the claim

However, Abbiusi has disputed this claim in her writ, stating that she entered the country legally in 2017.

She says an invitation for questioning related to her residency permit by the Ghanaian authorities had turned into an unlawful detention without due process.

She alleges she was denied access to legal counsel amidst threats of deportation during that time.

She further states that despite her attempts to seek legal redress in the country, the Ghanaian authorities had blatantly failed to uphold her rights and deported her. At the same time, proceedings were still ongoing on her case.

She argues that Ghana's actions not only violated her rights but also undermined the principles of justice and fair treatment.

Shalimar warns Ghanaian authorities in a Christmas message

In what can now be considered a forewarning, YEN.com.gh had reported on a Christmas message delivered by Shalimar Abbisui from Belgium following her deportation.

While thanking her fans, she warned that she would make her suffering at the hands of the security agencies in the country public.

