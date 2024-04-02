Alan Kyerematen has courted criticism after saying Ghana needs a Christian leader because of its Christian majority

Independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen has courted criticism after saying Ghana needs a Christian president because of its Christian majority.

Alan Kyerematen said it was the responsibility of Christians to elect a Christian president.

Some have viewed the comments as a direct attack on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who is a Muslim.

The NPP communications director, Richard Ahiagbah, described the comments as a “nation-wrecking moment”.

“Such dangerous rhetoric must not be tolerated, and we must denounce it whenever it rears its ugly head.”

Nsawam MP Frank Annor Dompreh also described the comments as backward and ugly.

Kyerematen notably left the NPP and left the party to contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate.

He had misgivings with the internal flagbearer selection process which saw Vice President Bawumia make history by becoming the first northerner and Muslim flagbearer of the NPP.

What did for Alan Kyerematen say about electing a Christian President?

Alan Kyerematen made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.

He said Ghanaians should elect a Christlike leader because of the country’s Christian majority.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader."

Kyerematen stressed that he could be a transformative leader and said he could provide a paradise for Ghanaians, much like the promise from Jesus Christ.

