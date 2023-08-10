Bishop Dag Heward-Mills Says The Bible Endorses Divorce And Polygamy During Give Yourself Wholly Conference
- Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' impactful speech at the Give Thyself Wholly Conference for pastors and gospel ministers raised eyebrows by asserting that the Bible supports divorce and polygamy
- Referencing scriptures like Ezra 10:19 and Luke 18:30, he questioned the perception of polygamy as a sin and noted historical examples of saints with multiple wives
- His remarks sparked significant discussions among attendees and social media users at large
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills made a significant impact during the recent Give Thyself Wholly Conference, a gathering attended by pastors and gospel ministers from around the world.
On the conference's third day, he delivered a sermon that stirred discussions, stating that the Bible endorses both divorce and polygamy.
Citing scriptures such as Ezra 10:19 and Luke 18:30, he argued that there are passages supporting divorce and highlighted historical examples of saints and martyrs who had multiple wives, questioning when polygamy became considered a sin.
"There a lot of scriptures that support divorce. Even in Ezra 10:19, all the people were commanded to leave their wives. It was not even an option," he said and also quoted Luke 18:30. He then added that most of the saints and martyrs today's Christians look up to, all had more than one wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"When did it become a sin," he questioned.
His statements ignited thought-provoking conversations among attendees and viewers on social media.
Usman Mariam said:
Confusion ay3 basaa . He is preaching this now, incase you hear he has another family somewhere, you won't be shocked
Nana Afua indicated:
Those screaming polygamy is not a sin can not even comfortably take care of their very selves.
Lorinda Obianuju Laryea stated:
It’s the selective Christian values that made me decide to find God myself and leave these pastors alone.
Watch the video:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh