Bishop Dag Heward-Mills made a significant impact during the recent Give Thyself Wholly Conference, a gathering attended by pastors and gospel ministers from around the world.

On the conference's third day, he delivered a sermon that stirred discussions, stating that the Bible endorses both divorce and polygamy.

Citing scriptures such as Ezra 10:19 and Luke 18:30, he argued that there are passages supporting divorce and highlighted historical examples of saints and martyrs who had multiple wives, questioning when polygamy became considered a sin.

"There a lot of scriptures that support divorce. Even in Ezra 10:19, all the people were commanded to leave their wives. It was not even an option," he said and also quoted Luke 18:30. He then added that most of the saints and martyrs today's Christians look up to, all had more than one wife.

"When did it become a sin," he questioned.

Usman Mariam said:

Confusion ay3 basaa . He is preaching this now, incase you hear he has another family somewhere, you won't be shocked

Nana Afua indicated:

Those screaming polygamy is not a sin can not even comfortably take care of their very selves.

Lorinda Obianuju Laryea stated:

It’s the selective Christian values that made me decide to find God myself and leave these pastors alone.

Watch the video:

