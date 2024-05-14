The Electoral Commission has reiterated its argument for the use of the Ghana card as the sole ID document in future voter registrations

The statement follows several fisticuffs at registration centres due to challenges regarding the applicant's age and nationality

The EC is convinced the use of the Ghana card would have eliminated all these violent confrontations

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the recent scuffles at the limited voters’ registration centres could have been prevented had the process been carried out using the Ghana card as the sole identification document.

The Deputy Chair of the Electoral Commission, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, revealed that the various disturbances and violence at registration centres were due to challenges regarding applicants' age and citizenship.

The EC says the use of the Ghana card would have prevented the scuffles.

He said using the Ghana card would have made the process smoother and more efficient and prevented the violent confrontations in some centres.

He has called for the Ghana card to be used as the sole identification document in future voter registrations to avoid such disturbances.

In an address to the media and some political party representatives, Dr Asare Bossman urged political party agents to use the right channel to address any issues with applicants’ eligibility and the entire voter registration exercise rather than resorting to violent confrontations.

He said introducing the Ghana card as the standard identification document would mitigate conflicts and ensure the integrity of the exercise.

EC gives assurance that the Ghana card will not be used in the 2024 elections

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that the Ghana Card will not replace the popular voters' ID, which will be the key requirement to vote during the next general elections in 2024.

Chair of the commission Jean Mensa told Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, that contrary to speculations, the Ghana Card won’t determine whether a Ghanaian citizen eligible to vote can do so or not.

She, however, explained that the Ghana Card would be the only identification that eligible voters would need to present to enter their names in the electoral roll or voters’ register of Ghana.

The EC boss is preparing to introduce a constitutional instrument (CI) in Parliament that would enable the card to be used as the sole document for Ghanaians' voter registration.

Parliament invited her to explain the CI after concerns that many eligible voters would be disenfranchised if the Ghana Card replaces the voters’ ID that many eligible voters already possess.

