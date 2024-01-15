Some persons who failed the 2023 Teacher Licensure Exams have been given a chance to resit the examination.

Almost 50% of the over 20,000 teachers who took the latest Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination failed

The Ministry of Education earlier set up a committee to probe the mass failures in the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination

Some of the thousands of teachers who failed the 2023 Teacher Licensure Exams have been given a chance to resit in March 2024.

Dr Christian Poku, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council, assured that the Council was committed to ensuring quality teachers enter classrooms.

Teachers sitting for the Licensure Exam. Source: Facebook/Ghana Education Service

He also dismissed suggestions that teachers were being failed because there was no vacancy for new teachers.

Dr Poku noted to Citi News that the Council regulated teachers outside the public sector domain.

In the most recent results from the exam, of the 20,181 teachers who sat for the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination 2&3, 9,556 failed.

Due to reforms implemented in 2023, the Council gave candidates three chances to pass the exam.

The last exam in 2023 was the last of the three chances for some of the candidates.

Mahama promises to cancel teacher licensure exams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has promised to abolish the teacher licensure exams if he becomes president.

The former president said the teacher certification programme is unnecessary because of prior tests trainees take.

Mahama made a similar promise ahead of the 2020 election, which was captured in the NDC manifesto.

Previous mass failures in licensure examination

YEN.com.gh reported that 6,481 out of the 7,728 candidates who participated in the previous Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination failed.

Some candidates' work was mocked online after essays with several basic mistakes were leaked to the public.

An educationist, Nii Armah Addy, told YEN.com.gh that the results reflected the state of Ghana's education.

Some teachers who failed the exam will get one more chance to pass the test.

Some of the candidates have taken the exam as many as nine times.

Source: YEN.com.gh