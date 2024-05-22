Social activist and Youtuber Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, has been listed as part of the people to be called to the bar on May 31, 2024

Her name has been listed with 180 others who have qualified to be called to the Bar on May 31, 2024.

The list, issued by the Ghana School of Law Director, Nana Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, has been posted on the school's notice board.

It states that the list is not conclusive, as persons could be denied the opportunity to be called to the Bar should the attention of the General Legal Council be drawn to certain irregularities.

It added that persons who have not completed their academic requirements and relevant legal requirements would also be denied access to the Bar.

This follows years of Ama Governor's struggles with the General Legal Council.

In 2022, she was denied the opportunity to be called to the Bar after one Hajia Siduri filed a petition to the Council purporting that the Governor was not morally fit to be a legal practitioner.

Consequently, her name was withdrawn from the list and she was denied enrollment for the subsequent years.

However, a General Legal Council letter circulating online indicates that she must reapply for a possible call to the Bar in 2024.

The letter, dated October 18, 2023, said her behaviour in public warranted the rejection of her application.

Ama Governor was notably critical of the government during Occupy Julorbi Protests and vocal about her queer sexual orientation.

Ama Governor says she's being discriminated against

Ama Governor was first denied a call to the Bar of alleged conduct unbecoming of a potential lawyer.

The YouTuber has long maintained that she was mistreated by being denied a call to the Bar.

There were concerns that Ama Governor was being discriminated against because she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The YouTuber maintains that this is not a basis for her to be denied a call to the Bar.

Ama Governor admits her queer orientation

YEN.com.gh reported that social media influencer and aspiring lawyer Elorm Ama Ababio, known popularly as Ama Governor, has admitted in public for the first time that she is queer.

Her sexuality is among the reasons she was not called to the Bar last year, following a petition to the General Legal Council (GLC) by "a concerned citizen" that her actions were unbecoming of an aspiring lawyer.

