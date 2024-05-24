90-Year-Old Retired Army Officer Known As Papa Soja Dies In Fire At Obomeng

A retired Ghana Armed Forces personnel has died after a fire at Obomeng in the Kwahu South Municipality

When the Fire Service finally arrived, they managed to extinguish the fire, but tragically, Papa Soja's lifeless body was discovered

A fire outbreak has killed a 90-year-old retired army officer, Addo, popularly known as Papa Soja.

The fire incident occurred at Obomeng in the Kwahu South Municipality on Thursday, May 23, 2024, around 10:00 PM.

Fire service personnel found the deceased.

Eric Oware, the assemblyman for the Obomeng Electoral Area, said some youth in the area were first responders to the fire.

When the Ghana Fire Service finally arrived, they managed to extinguish the fire, but tragically, Papa Soja's lifeless body was discovered inside his home

Authorities promptly informed the police, who transported the body to the morgue. The family members and residents at Obomeng are now mourning the loss of Papa Soja, whose life was sadly cut short by the recent fire.

This incident marks the second fatal fire in Obomeng this year after one on March 3, 2024

