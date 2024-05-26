Ghanaian musician KK Fosu and his team were involved in a fatal accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024

In an exclusive interview with United Showbiz host MzGee, the driver revealed that one person died on the spot

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly called KK Fosu and Bless of ‘Chocho Mu Cho’ fame, was involved in a fatal accident on the Accra-Apam highway on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

During a phone interview on the United Showbiz program hosted by MzGee, the driver of the black Toyota Camry explained the sequence leading to the head-on collision with a passenger vehicle.

He described how, while they were travelling to a wedding in the Central Region, a white Mercedes 350 overtook another vehicle, causing all other vehicles travelling in the direction of Apam Junction to shift to the shoulder of the road to give the passenger vehicle space to pass before continuing on the road.

Like the other cars, we also moved to the shoulder of the road to allow the errant driver to pass, it turned out that he actually crashed into our car, a situation I became aware of when I regained consciousness.

When I regained consciousness, the three passengers had already been sent to the Apam Hospital. I asked and was told where they had been sent. I quickly secured our key belongings before heading to the hospital.

I can confirm that KK and Bless suffered broken legs; KK's own was less damaging than Bless'; the other passenger, an aide to Bless, apparently died on the spot.

KK Fosu receives treatment after a fatal accident on the Apam road

Ghanaian musician KK Fosu was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment after the fatal accident.

Ghanaians react to KK Fosu's accident on Apam road

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

daughter_of_the_divineword stated:

Am I the only one seeing what is written on the signage...

Giftyekuwasarbah stated:

Have you considered where you will spend eternity? JESUS CHRIST saves , He came to die for us, there will be judgment after death, are you saved

cocodingo_cocktail stated:

Thank you Jesus, we just left the Same program, and we now in Accra safe

a__mensah stated:

Growing up, I recall my parents will tell us, stay home as much as you can.. there is food and your bed at home. I have seen a number of people lose their lives simply because they were at the wrong place at the wrong time. This goes to the one who lost his life. RIP to him.

360naturalsghana stated:

Ah God! This is heartbreaking

Megderoyale stated:

Hmmm, Nana Addos convoy, Kwadwo Nkansah and Kk….God protect and preserve us all as we are nearing mid-year….

akosuah_nice1 stated:

Eiiii hmmm

yaa_precious_akorfa stated:

Ahhhh ahhhh ahhh some people just drive anyhow

