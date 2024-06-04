Blakk Rasta has criticised Lil Win for his involvement in the accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy

Lil Win was arrested by police shortly after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, 2024

The actor was later granted bail worth GH¢ 50,000 and will appear before a court on June 27, 2024

Controversial media personality, Blakk Rasta, has expressed his disappointment with actor, Lil Win following his arrest for his involvement in an accident that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Blakk Rasta calls out Lil Win following his arrest

Blakk Rasta, speaking on 3FM's "UrbanBlend" show, accused Lil Win of showing no concern for the welfare of the child and his family following the accident.

He also questioned why Lil Win did not cancel the movie premiere he attended later on the day of the accident.

"He (Lil Win) had the chance to go all the way to the hospital for treatment. He left the hospital, drove all the way to his movie premiere. Did he check out to see if the little boy was alive or dead or if he had some victims and what was their condition?”

Blakk Rasta also added that would the actor have proceeded to attend his movie premiere if it was his own child involved in the accident and not the deceased?“

"If this was Lil Win's child, I am sure that he would temporarily stop the premiere or better still, he would not even go there but he did because he didn't care about the 3-year-old. I am very disappointed," he said.

Lil Win arrested for his involvement in 3-year old boy's death

Lil Win was arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command on Monday, June 3 following his discharge from the hospital.

The actor was involved in a ghastly accident, on May 25, 2024, in Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The accident took the life of a 3-year old boy with other persons involved in the accident sustaining injuries.

Following the accident, Lil Win was taken to a nearby hospital but he left to attend the premiere of his movie titled "A Country Called Ghana" later that night.

Lil Win charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following a road crash.

The actor, who is currently on a GH¢ 50,000, will appear before court on June 27, 2024. According to the law, Lil Win is facing up to seven years in prison, given the nature of the charges.

