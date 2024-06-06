Economist and political risk analyst Dr Theo Acheampong has urged political parties to be forthcoming about how they intend to fund their longlist of promises

He said the country is under a lot of financial constraints, and the situation is unlikely to change anytime soon

He has urged the political parties to reassess their promises to ensure that they can fit into the country's financial constraints

An economist and political risk analyst, Dr Theo Acheampong, says political parties must explain how they intend to fund their numerous promises ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He said the country is currently cash-strapped, and the situation is unlikely to change next year or anytime soon.

Dr Acheampong says the campaign promises must be feasible.

Source: Facebook

He noted that any political party making campaign promises should factor in the current fiscal situation.

He said that due to the current fiscal situation, any future government would not have the resources to finance the long list of promises they are making.

He said this calls for deeper introspection about how these promises would be fulfilled within the prevailing financial constraints.

He has also asked political parties to reanalyse their campaign promises to ensure they are not giving the public unviable, unfeasible assurances and that they can fulfil their promises.

Campaign promises must be feasible

Dr Acheampong was also particular about the feasibility of promises being made.

He noted that some political parties make promises whose outcomes cannot be adequately measured to determine effectiveness.

He said such promises, if ever implemented, would add little to no benefit to the economy.

He has called on political parties to avoid promises that would have no tangible outcomes on the economy and national development and stick with those whose outcomes will significantly benefit the country.

Dr Acheampong advised political parties to stick with campaign promises that, when implemented, would reduce poverty and squarely address the inequalities in Ghanaian society.

Bawumia to pay chiefs and their queen mothers

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised chiefs and queen mothers that if he wins the 2024 election, he will pay them a living allowance.

He said the current GH₵1000 and GH₵800 paid to Paramount chiefs and queen mothers across the country is insufficient for them to carry out their responsibilities in their traditional areas.

He said it is untenable for the chieftaincy institutions in the country to be mandated to perform various responsibilities within their traditional areas and the national setting with such meagre financial resources.

He has promised to resource the chiefs and the traditional authorities to work efficiently to aid his future government.

Source: YEN.com.gh