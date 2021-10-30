Inspector Abednego Kofi Kachire passed in a deadly motor accident at Juaso in the Ashanti Region

The incident happened on August 6, 2021, leaving two others injured

The late Kachire has been laid to rest today, October 30

Inspector Abednego Kofi Kachire of the Ghana Police Service, who died in a ghastly motor accident at Juaso in the Ashanti Region on August 6, has been laid to rest.

The Ghana Police Service has bid the late Kachire farewell in a Facebook post, describing him as a hero.

''Fare thee well our hero. Kachire, as you are laid to rest today, Saturday, 30th October 2021. We pray that the Lord keeps your soul till we meet again,'' the post read.

''We will forever remember your high sense of duty, your service to humanity, and your care for your family, colleagues, and loved ones.''

The Ghana Police Service assured that the late inspector Kachire's 21 years of service would not be in vain.

Forty-five-year-old Inspector Abednego Kofi Kachire died after his motorbike crashed into a private car on Friday, August 6, 2021.

He was escorting an advance team for the Speaker of Parliament's official visit to the Ashanti Region when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Two others who were occupants of the private vehicle were also injured and were rushed to the hospital.

Source: Yen.com.gh