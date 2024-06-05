The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says his future government would pay chiefs and their queen mothers a living allowance

He said the current salary being enjoyed by chiefs is not enough to support the work they do at the traditional level

He said to ensure a stronger traditional institution he would also increase the powers of chiefs to resolve conflicts among others

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised chiefs and queen mothers that if he wins the 2024 election, he will pay them a living allowance.

He said the current GH₵1000 and GH₵800 paid to Paramount chiefs and queen mothers across the country is insufficient for them to carry out their responsibilities in their traditional areas.

Bawumia says the allowance would be enjoyed by chiefs of all levels and their queen mothers.

He said it is untenable for the chieftaincy institutions in the country to be mandated to perform various responsibilities within their traditional areas and the national setting with such meagre financial resources.

He has promised to resource the chiefs and the traditional authorities to work efficiently to aid his future government.

As part of his regional campaign tour, he said this in an address to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

He noted that in his yet-to-be-released manifesto, he had recommended paying living wages to the paramount chiefs, their divisional chiefs and the queen mothers.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also promised to amend the Chieftaincy Act to empower the chieftaincy institutions to enhance the enforcement of discipline within their traditional areas.

He lamented society's lack of discipline and blamed it on chiefs' limited powers to sanction recalcitrant individuals.

He believes enhancing the chiefs’ powers would reduce the pressures on courts in the country as the palaces can handle some of these cases.

Bawumia to amend Minerals Act to include chiefs

The New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will amend the Minerals Act to include traditional rulers.

According to him, he would integrate traditional rulers into the mineral licensing processes to empower them in determining who gets a license to mine within their traditional area.

He said this would help solve the menace of illegal mining in the country and create access for small-scale mining companies.

The vice president addressed chiefs in the Western Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday, May 2, as part of his Western Regional campaign tour.

Mahama raises concern about Akufo-Addo’s latest antics

YEN.com.gh reported that the 2024 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern about Akufo-Addo's recent insistence that chiefs stand to greet him.

According to him, the behaviour should be a matter of great worry to political watchers, particularly now that the December 7 polls are fast approaching.

He also reiterated his rebuke of the president's statement that he would not want to hand over to a candidate he had defeated in the previous election.

