The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the time has come for parents to actively participate in the government’s free senior high school policy.

He has proposed creating a framework for the feeding component of the free SHS programme for the Parent Teacher Associations so that parents can participate in nourishing their wards.

His suggestion follows reports of food shortages across senior high schools in the country, leading to parents’ anxiety about their children's well-being.

Dr Bawumia believes that including the PTAs in the feeding component of the free SHS programme would ease their minds and enhance the programme.

Speaking to the clergy in the Greater Accra Region as part of his campaign tour, he noted that the active engagement of parents in the programme would ensure that students at the schools would receive proper nourishment.

He said parents would finally be able to check the distribution of food to schools, the type of foods served to the students, and the quality and quantity of food served to their wards.

Dr Bawumia stated that accusations of food theft against kitchen staff could finally be monitored to prevent food distributed to schools from disappearing.

He assured the clergy that he was geared up to present the proposal to the cabinet to ensure the inclusion of parents as soon as possible.

Free SHS to blame for housemaid shortages

Earlier, Dr Bawumia blamed the free SHS policy for Accra's acute shortage of housemaids.

According to him, the success of the free SHS policy has seen girls who would previously have been transported to the capital city to work as domestic help now attending school.

He said the phenomenon has addressed the age-old gender disparity in Ghana’s secondary school system, and he is hopeful that he will significantly increase the enrolment figures in senior high schools if he's voted into power.

Bawumia most popular ahead of December polls

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is viewed as the most popular candidate heading into the 2024 polls.

The findings were in a survey by the Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University.

As of the end of April 2024, about 21.4 % of prospective voters had yet to decide which presidential candidate to support.

