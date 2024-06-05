The majority in Parliament has accused the minority caucus of sabotaging government business by releasing misleading information to the public

The majority leader said the constant accusations against the government have caused investors to flee from doing business with the government

Alexander Afenyo-Markin said while he agrees it is an election year, the minority must desist from damaging the economy

The majority in Parliament has accused the minority caucus of deliberately driving away investors with its barrage of misinformation to the public.

This follows the minority’s concerns about the government’s blatant disregard for the country’s Public Financial Management Act in awarding contracts.

The Majority says the minority has been driving investors away with their rhetoric.

The minority caucus has been up in arms about the government’s refusal to obtain parliamentary approval for the dualisation of the Kasoa-Winneba section of the Accra- Cape Coast highway.

According to the minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the government has not revealed its funding source for the project raising concerns.

But the majority says the minority caucus’ accusations are misleading and unfounded.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the majority leader, said the government is only mandated to present international transactions before the House; otherwise, it is at will to award contracts as it deems fit.

He noted that governments are expected to engage the local private sector to drive economic growth; thus, when the current government does so, it is unfair and clear sabotage if the minority continues to undermine such engagements.

Afenyo-Markin noted that while this year is an election year and votes are at stake, the minority should not continue acting against the government.

He has urged debates going forward to be based on facts, not misinformation.

Bawumia backs calls for new constitution

The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has backed calls for a new constitution.

In an address to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho during his regional tour, he pledged to review the 1992 Constitution if elected president.

He said the new constitution he would spearhead would focus more on economic development than on ensuring democratic stability.

He noted that Ghana had stabilised its democracy under the 1992 constitution for the past 30 years; however, a new constitution that would catalyse the country’s economic development was needed.

Bawumia says NPP government has been judicious with state funds

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, has rejected claims that the Akufo-Addo administration has been reckless with public funds.

He said that contrary to what is being peddled, the Akufo-Addo-led government has engaged in judicious investments with public funds that would benefit Ghana long term.

He rather blamed the erstwhile Mahama administration for failing to invest in sustainable projects for the country.

