New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia is viewed as the most popular candidate heading into the 2024 polls, according to a new survey.

The survey by Professor Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at the Kumasi Technical University, noted that 38.9% of voters favour Bawumia, while 36.1% favour National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama.

As of the end of April 2024, about 21.4 % of prospective voters had yet to decide which Presidential candidate to support.

However, NDC leads in popularity, with 38.8% of voters siding with the opposition.

Prof Sarpong, an Associate Professor of Statistics, and his team outlined the findings in a report. The findings were based on a sample size of 59,547.

He noted that voters were most concerned with unemployment and failings in managing the economy.

When asked if undecided voters were likely to side with Prof Smart told YEN.com.gh that time would tell where the tide was swaying.

“We will try again with the mainline report. When I come with the mainline report, one thing I will be expecting is to see the number of undecided people go down.”

He noted that an acceptable range for undecided is between 5% and 9%. "When research is done a day to elections, we will still have some undecided people," he said.

Overall, earlier polls have had Mahama winning the 2024 elections.

Two UK research firms, for example, have predicted election victory for Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48%.

A less-known firm, the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), predicted a straight win for Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

An Outcomes International poll also had Bawumia favoured to win a number of select constituencies.

Source: YEN.com.gh