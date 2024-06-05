Apostle Francis Amoako-Atta says God may have intended for Dr Bawumia to complete the construction of the National Cathedral project

The construction of the National Cathedral project has stalled for several years after it was rocked by scandal after scandal

He has urged the vice president to continue his collaboration with the church to find a private developer to complete and manage it

In a message akin to the story of David and Solomon in the bible, the presiding Apostle and General Overseer of Freedom Chapel International Ministry, Francis Amoako-Attah, has urged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to complete the National Cathedral project.

The construction of the Cathedral was a pledge President Akufo-Addo said he had made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

The National Cathedral project has stalled for years. Source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Facebook)/ Adajye and Associates

Source: Getty Images

However, the construction of the Cathedral was plagued by scandals until it finally stalled.

According to Amoako-Atta, God may have destined Dr Bawumia to complete the project President Akufo-Addo has started, just like in the story of David and Solomon.

In a speech during the New Patriotic Party flagbearer’s visit to the clergy in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Amoako-Attah said Dr Bawumia’s project completion would be prophetic.

"It's going to be so prophetic; a temple was built, and the president who dedicated it to the Christians was a Muslim,” he said.

He urged the Vice President to do all within his power if he becomes president to complete the Cathedral.

He suggested that the construction and management of the Cathedral be handed over to a private entity.

He said it would be a shame if the hole where the Cathedral was supposed to stand were forever empty.

Apostle Amoako-Attah also expressed joy that the vice president was passionate about involving the church in governance.

He believes that by including the church, the age-old perception of politics as a dirty game will soon be long gone.

Let’s complete the National Cathedral project together – Bawumia says

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has urged the clergy to collaborate with the government to complete the project as soon as possible.

He said the completion of the Cathedral is an important milestone for the country and must be fulfilled.

He urged the church to join the government in finding a private investor to complete the project for the country.

Bawumia urges clergy to preach tolerance

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the clergy to use their positions to preach peace and tolerance ahead of the December polls.

He said Ghana's harmonious religious diversity has made it the envy of West Africa and thus urged that it should be maintained.

He drew inspiration from his family, which he revealed contains Christians and Muslims.

Source: YEN.com.gh