Two motorbike riders have died in a tragic accident during a colleague's funeral ceremony at Enyan Asempayin in the Ajumako Anyan Essiam District

The duo had joined other motorbike riders to pull daring stunts at the ceremony in honour of their departed colleague

Unfortunately, the two rammed into each other at top speed and died on the spot

Two motorbike riders have died following a head-on collision at their colleague’s funeral.

The tragic event occurred on June 8, 2024, in Enyan Asempayin in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

The okada riders were displaying stunts at a friend's funeral. Source: Citinewsroom.

Source: Original

According to Adomonline, the duo, Kwasi Godfred and Rasta, were returning from the mortuary, where they had joined other colleagues to go pick up the corpse of a friend and fellow motorbike rider for burial.

After bringing the body home from the mortuary, the motorbike riders started displaying stunts to pay homage to their departed friend.

The former Assemblyman for Enyan Asempayin and leader of the okada riders, Charles Kwame Amoasi, then placed prize money and alcohol for the best stunt. This motivated the young boys to put up more daring performances.

During the stunt show, Kwasi Godfred came from the right at top speed, while Rasta came from the left also at top speed. They eventually rammed into each other and died on the spot. The incident was confirmed by Charles.

