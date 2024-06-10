A video of three Ghanaian ladies eating fufu at a local chop bar has caused a stir on social media

In the viral video, the three ladies said they spent a whopping GH¢2,500 on the fufu they ate at the chop bar located at Adenta in Accra

Netizens who chanced on the video doubted the cost of the fufu as reported by the ladies

Three Ghanaian ladies have got tongues wagging on social media after a video of them eating at a chop bar surfaced online.

The ladies had a large pot of Asanka, an earthenware bowl, each with fufu full of assorted meat and fish at a local eatery in Adenta.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the three ladies claimed they spent GH¢2,500 on three Asanka bowls of fufu they ate.

According to narrations by one of the ladies in the video, they had been craving fufu for a very long time, so they decided to take themselves out to enjoy their favourite meal.

When the three ladies arrived at the chop bar, they met a gentleman who helped them grind their pepper and onion in the Asanka, after which he dashed them GH¢10,000.

In the video making rounds on social media, the gentleman was captured giving bundles of GH¢10 notes to one of the girls after he taught her how to properly use the Asanka and tapoli, a local wooden grinder.

"This is us chilling and, you know, taking our selfies; and my sister is just drinking her body and, you know, it was all fun because the fufu is free," the narration accompanying the video said.

Netizens doubt the cost of the food

Netizens who came across the video shared by Cila Adjoa Duffuor, a content creator on Facebook, doubted the cost of the food, with some tagging the ladies as "liars."

Below are some of the reactions.

Bianca Thelma Bentil said:

"Lieeeesssss. This joint has very affordable food. Whats this lie. Aminta Serebour Osikani Kojo Serebour. Our joint."

Quaci Kyei also said:

"She doesn't know the money inside.....i'm sure it's 250 Cedis."

Belladonna Efya Adubea Madonna commented:

"Quaci Kyei dey play. It is possible wae. They are three in number so it's possible. It's the meat and fish that takes a chunk of the money."

Stella Dede Kosi also commented:

"Tweakai common pepper they couldn't grind and they're happy taking selfie wei ara."

