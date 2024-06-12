A herder suspected of stealing more than 20 cows in the Gomoa Dominase area has been arrested by the police

The Gomoa Dominase District Police Command has apprehended a herdsman for allegedly stealing 20 cows worth GH₵ 200,000.

The herdsman, 18-year-old Umaru Abdulai, was apprehended while trying to steal cows at the Gomoa Dominase Onion Market in the Gomoa East District.

Umaru Abdulai's father owns a large cattle herd of more than 1000 cows.

According to police reports, the suspect, aided by his accomplices, is suspected to have been responsible for the theft of over 20 cows from various herders in the area.

As reported to Adom News, their modus operandi is to sell stolen cows to butchers at Awutu Bawjiase and use portions of the proceeds to purchase cows from the Northern Region for his father’s livestock.

The incident has baffled other herders in the area, who say Umaru’s father has a livestock count of more than 1,000 cows.

They noted that while their cattle were being robbed in the dead of the night, Umaru and his father had never reported any theft.

One Umar Insusah told Adom News that the suspect would often be spotted parading the market during the day, spotting the large cows in each herd, after which they would return at night to steal.

How was Umaru caught?

According to Umar Inusah, on one of Umaru’s expeditions, a farmer had spotted him and his accomplices behaving suspiciously and alerted a police officer in the area.

The police, after following them closely and confirming their nefarious activity, swooped in and arrested them.

Umaru’s accomplices escaped and remain at large.

Meanwhile, the police have placed Umaru in custody to assist in investigations.

